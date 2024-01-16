IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Lemire: ‘Would Trump start to self-destruct,’ commit ‘errors’ after a loss in New Hampshire?

    04:37
  • UP NEXT

    Gen. Twitty: Houthis are ‘trying to stand up to the superpower America,’ ‘they’re going to continue’

    05:50

  • Weissmann: Trump ‘is playing the victim card,’ but ‘it’s E. Jean Carroll who is the victim here’

    04:18

  • Kasich: Iowa was ‘a tough night’ for Nikki Haley, her ‘momentum’ ‘out of Iowa has been dashed’

    02:31

  • GOP strategist: 'Our party has not left Donald Trump'

    07:35

  • Gov. Sununu: Trump’s Haley attacks show he is ‘scared to death’

    07:47

  • Final poll numbers could be ‘the entire ballgame’ in Iowa, where enthusiasm is key

    04:40

  • State Dept. spox: Arab nations ‘ready’ to work with U.S. on Gaza, but ‘only’ if Israel commits

    07:27

  • Psaki: Iowa is about ‘the expectations game’ and ‘how it sets you up’ for the rest of the primaries

    07:47

  • Rep. Himes: ‘There is no way’ Speaker Johnson can ‘get 218 Republican votes’ on a spending bill

    04:34

  • Legal strategy behind Hunter Biden's surprise Capitol Hill appearance

    03:00

  • Colin Clark: Netanyahu ‘may be out’ due to perception as ‘self-serving,’ ‘asleep at the wheel.’

    03:11

  • Susanne Craig: Trump lawyers said he is ‘a real estate genius’ in closing arguments of NY case

    04:00

  • Blinken aims ‘to appeal’ to ‘Israeli voters’ by emphasizing regional desire for normalization

    04:46

  • NBC Exclusive: Blinken says Middle East wants ‘more integrated’ region, including Palestinian State

    03:50

  • NBC Exclusive: Andrea Mitchell one-on-one with Sec. of State Blinken on his fourth Middle East trip

    11:16

  • FAA says all 737 Max 9 planes will remain grounded until inspected and fixed

    01:58

  • Trump files motion aimed at dismissing Georgia election case

    02:18

  • Rep. Abigail Spanberger: Trump calling convicted Jan. 6 rioters ‘hostages’ is ‘despicable’

    05:10

  • John Brennan: ‘Calls for Secretary Austin's resignation are absolutely ludicrous'

    06:56

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Lemire: ‘Would Trump start to self-destruct,’ commit ‘errors’ after a loss in New Hampshire?

04:37

Donald Trump ran away with a landslide victory in the Iowa caucuses, while Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis have an uphill battle ahead. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Jonathan Lemire and Susan Page to discuss campaign strategy in the coming month. On a path to victory for Haley, Lemire says, “It's nearly a month on the Republican side between New Hampshire and South Carolina, and she'd go into South Carolina as the heavy underdog. But in that month, could she have momentum? Would DeSantis drop out? Would it officially be a two-person race? And perhaps most importantly, would Trump start to self-destruct after a loss? Perhaps it would be he'd start committing errors and maybe they'd be held against them. It's still a narrow path, but at least it is a path, it’s a semblance of a path for Haley.”Jan. 16, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Lemire: ‘Would Trump start to self-destruct,’ commit ‘errors’ after a loss in New Hampshire?

    04:37
  • UP NEXT

    Gen. Twitty: Houthis are ‘trying to stand up to the superpower America,’ ‘they’re going to continue’

    05:50

  • Weissmann: Trump ‘is playing the victim card,’ but ‘it’s E. Jean Carroll who is the victim here’

    04:18

  • Kasich: Iowa was ‘a tough night’ for Nikki Haley, her ‘momentum’ ‘out of Iowa has been dashed’

    02:31

  • GOP strategist: 'Our party has not left Donald Trump'

    07:35

  • Gov. Sununu: Trump’s Haley attacks show he is ‘scared to death’

    07:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All