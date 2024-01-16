Lemire: ‘Would Trump start to self-destruct,’ commit ‘errors’ after a loss in New Hampshire?

Donald Trump ran away with a landslide victory in the Iowa caucuses, while Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis have an uphill battle ahead. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Jonathan Lemire and Susan Page to discuss campaign strategy in the coming month. On a path to victory for Haley, Lemire says, “It's nearly a month on the Republican side between New Hampshire and South Carolina, and she'd go into South Carolina as the heavy underdog. But in that month, could she have momentum? Would DeSantis drop out? Would it officially be a two-person race? And perhaps most importantly, would Trump start to self-destruct after a loss? Perhaps it would be he'd start committing errors and maybe they'd be held against them. It's still a narrow path, but at least it is a path, it’s a semblance of a path for Haley.”Jan. 16, 2024