Legal strategy behind Hunter Biden's surprise Capitol Hill appearance

- Now Playing
Legal strategy behind Hunter Biden's surprise Capitol Hill appearance03:00
- UP NEXT
‘Hypocrisy’: Hunter Biden targeted for contempt charges by top GOPer who also defied subpoena11:36
Hunter Biden arrives for arraignment on tax charges02:32
Hunter Biden’s attorney makes statement after surprise visit to Capitol Hill01:57
Hunter Biden appears on Capitol Hill during contempt of Congress hearings02:42
Emulating Trump, Republicans adopt fundamental indecency as core principle: Rep. Schiff08:14
House GOP formalizes Biden impeachment inquiry03:11
‘Nothing to show’: Dems hammer House GOP for wasted year despite holding Congress in its clutches08:59
Hunter Biden: ‘It’s shameless’ House GOP pushes impeachment despite no evidence09:07
Anthony Coley: This impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden is ‘a vivid example of government overreach’06:38
White House calls Hunter Biden’s statement ‘powerful’01:47
'Very likely' the next step is Congress holding Hunter Biden in contempt, says reporter06:46
Hunter Biden: My father was not financially involved in my business05:44
Republican-led House expected to vote to formalize Biden impeachment inquiry03:39
Hunter Biden's attorney blames 'Republican political pressure' for indictment11:27
Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden's attorney: U.S. Attorney is 'caving to political pressure'09:48
'DOJ sought to escalate in a dramatic way' Inside Hunter Biden's new tax charges05:26
Charges filed against Hunter Biden as Trump goes back to court02:28
Hunter Biden faces new criminal tax charges02:29
'Fishing expedition': Rep. Crockett slams GOP insisting Hunter Biden testify behind closed doors08:46
- Now Playing
Legal strategy behind Hunter Biden's surprise Capitol Hill appearance03:00
- UP NEXT
‘Hypocrisy’: Hunter Biden targeted for contempt charges by top GOPer who also defied subpoena11:36
Hunter Biden arrives for arraignment on tax charges02:32
Hunter Biden’s attorney makes statement after surprise visit to Capitol Hill01:57
Hunter Biden appears on Capitol Hill during contempt of Congress hearings02:42
Emulating Trump, Republicans adopt fundamental indecency as core principle: Rep. Schiff08:14
Play All