Laura Jarrett: Recent SCOTUS decisions show ‘a court that is deeply divided’

The Supreme Court handed down two of its most anticipated decisions of this term, rejecting President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan and siding with a web designer who does not want to work with same-sex couples. NBC News Senior Legal Correspondent Laura Jarrett, Mount Holyoke President Elect Danielle Holley, Assistant Professor at the George Mason School of Law Jennifer Mascott, University of Michigan Law Professor Barbara McQuade, and Jen Psaki, host of MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki,” join Andrea Mitchell to break down the decisions. Jarrett says these decisions, alongside the affirmative action decision, show “a court that is deeply divided with dramatically different worldviews about discrimination, about the rights of disenfranchised minorities, and what to do about that.”June 30, 2023