Andrea Mitchell Reports

Laura Jarrett breaks down the timing of when Trump indictment could be unsealed

05:30

NBC News Senior Legal Correspondent Laura Jarrett joins Andrea Mitchell to assess when former President Donald Trump’s indictment by the Manhattan grand jury might be unsealed. “The timing of when this gets unsealed is something we are digging at a lot today and just trying to figure out exactly when that will happen. Typically, it happens around the time of the actual arraignment, but you need to have the indictment actually unsealed so that everyone can talk about it in open court tomorrow,” says Jarrett. “If he's being arraigned sometime tomorrow afternoon, presumably it has to happen sometime before then.”April 3, 2023

