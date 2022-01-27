IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Larry Summers: ‘We're likely to require higher interest rates than the Fed now foresees’

    05:56
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Larry Summers: ‘We're likely to require higher interest rates than the Fed now foresees’

05:56

Former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Federal Reserve’s signal of interest rate hikes coming as soon as March, seeking to curb inflation. “My own instincts are to be quite cautious about the economic prospect going forward,” says Summers. “I think we're likely to require higher interest rates than the Fed now foresees, more than the market now foresees, and I think the risks of some form of economic disruption are quite material.”Jan. 27, 2022

