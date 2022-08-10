IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Larry Summers: ‘Very serious inflation problem’ in U.S. not likely ‘to go away of its own volition’

05:57

Former Clinton Administration Treasury Secretary Larry Summers joins Andrea Mitchell to analyze the July Consumer Price Index report, which indicated that July’s year-over-year inflation was 8.5%, lower than economists expected. Even though he says July’s inflation “was a pretty good number,” he cautions that “we have a very serious inflation problem in this country. I don't think that inflation problem is going to go away of its own volition. And so I think we're likely to have some quite turbulent times ahead.” Summers predicts a “75-percent chance of recession” in the next two years. Aug. 10, 2022

