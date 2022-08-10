Larry Summers: ‘Very serious inflation problem’ in U.S. not likely ‘to go away of its own volition’

Former Clinton Administration Treasury Secretary Larry Summers joins Andrea Mitchell to analyze the July Consumer Price Index report, which indicated that July’s year-over-year inflation was 8.5%, lower than economists expected. Even though he says July’s inflation “was a pretty good number,” he cautions that “we have a very serious inflation problem in this country. I don't think that inflation problem is going to go away of its own volition. And so I think we're likely to have some quite turbulent times ahead.” Summers predicts a “75-percent chance of recession” in the next two years. Aug. 10, 2022