Larry Summers: SVB crisis 'speaks to the need for much stronger regulation' by authorities

Larry Summers, Secretary of the Treasury for President Clinton and Director of NEC for President Obama, joins Andrea Mitchell following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Summers said Federal Reserve bank regulators should have seen this coming, and need to improve their “monitoring” and “stress-testing” of banks. Summers also said that the federal government’s action to guarantee deposits will signal that all uninsured bank deposits are going to be guaranteed, and noted the danger here if oversight isn’t tightened. “I think there's a lot that can be done without new legislation,” Summers added.March 13, 2023