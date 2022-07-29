Larry Summers: Odds are ‘perhaps over three quarters’ of recession in the next two years

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers joins Andrea Mitchell with his assessment of the likelihood that the U.S. is headed towards a recession. “The odds are very high, perhaps over three quarters, that in the next year or two we will have a recession,” says Summers. “I think that's just what happens when you have an economy that is as overheated as our economy was allowed to become.July 29, 2022

