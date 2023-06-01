Larry Summers has ‘grave concern’ with the cutback in IRS resources in the debt deal

Former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the potential economic impacts of the debt limit deal negotiated by President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. “Most of the elements in that compromise are broadly reasonable from my point of view. Where I have a grave concern is with the cutback in the resources for the IRS,” says Summers. “I wish the Republicans had not pushed for it so hard and not been so insistent on it, frankly, had not been so demagogic about the IRS and I wish that President Biden and his team had not acceded to it. But overall, this is a good agreement.”June 1, 2023