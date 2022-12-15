Larry Summers: 'Fed will in the end have to suffer through a recession’ to bring inflation down

Carstens: We’re working 24/7 on American hostage cases 'whether they meet with the president or not'09:41
- Now Playing
Larry Summers: 'Fed will in the end have to suffer through a recession’ to bring inflation down02:45
- UP NEXT
Daughter of American detained in Iran: It's Biden's 'duty' to bring American hostages home07:33
Rep. Jackie Speier: ‘It’s time to go home, but I’m not losing my voice’08:14
IRC President: The level of aid going to Ukraine ‘needs to be matched in other parts of the world’05:54
Nadine Smith: 'Club Q felt like the inevitable pathway’ extremists have put the country on05:49
Sports journalist Grant Wahl died from an aortic aneurysm00:58
John Kirby: Russia is treating Paul Whelan ‘differently’ because of ‘sham espionage charges’04:37
Dr. Fauci hopes to ‘inspire younger people to go into science’ in ‘next chapter’ of his career07:18
Dr. Fauci: Twitter has become ‘almost a cesspool of misinformation’07:52
Fauci addresses Elon Musk's critical tweets: 'I don't pay attention to that'02:06
Eugene Robinson: Bout was likely going to get out in six years, ‘that’s really what we were trading’06:31
Renowned U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup01:54
Wife of Lockerbie victim: Mas’ud arraignment a 'milestone’ in decades-long ‘miscarriage of justice’07:24
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson: Artemis 1 spacecraft zooming back to Earth at 25,000 mph00:45
John Brennan: Bout may try to revive ‘atrophied’ contacts, methods to boost Russian force in Ukraine05:38
WNBPA Executive Director ‘overjoyed’ by Griner’s return: ‘Our prayers have been answered’06:20
Marc Fogel’s sister feels ‘disenchanted’ by U.S. government: ‘He should have been on the plane’07:15
Brittney Griner’s teammate Brianna Turner: ‘I’m just so excited. It was the best news to wake up to’02:56
John Kirby: Griner swap ‘was the only deal we could get and now was the only moment we could get it’07:46
Carstens: We’re working 24/7 on American hostage cases 'whether they meet with the president or not'09:41
- Now Playing
Larry Summers: 'Fed will in the end have to suffer through a recession’ to bring inflation down02:45
- UP NEXT
Daughter of American detained in Iran: It's Biden's 'duty' to bring American hostages home07:33
Rep. Jackie Speier: ‘It’s time to go home, but I’m not losing my voice’08:14
IRC President: The level of aid going to Ukraine ‘needs to be matched in other parts of the world’05:54
Nadine Smith: 'Club Q felt like the inevitable pathway’ extremists have put the country on05:49
Play All