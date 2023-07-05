IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Jim Clyburn: Biden to tout Infrastructure bill, broadband access during South Carolina visit

    07:17

  • Israeli Embassy spokesperson: Israel had to launch West Bank attack ‘to protect Israeli civilians’

    06:49

  • Prosecutors say Jan. 6 rioter arrested near Obama home is 'serious threat' to the public

    01:58
  • Now Playing

    Lab test confirms white substance found at White House was cocaine

    03:37
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Waldman: Major questions doctrine part of ‘long-term drive’ to ‘curb’ federal agency power

    06:41

  • Michael Mann: Intense wildfires a ‘direct manifestation of the human-caused warming of the planet’

    05:25

  • Fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo: Swing voters are ‘not going to be okay’ with DeSantis new anti-LGBTQ ad

    07:40

  • Ret. Lt. Gen. Twitty: Ukraine’s counteroffensive ‘has been slow going’ but understand ‘this is war’

    06:09

  • Ben Rhodes: ‘Any incident at any moment can flare up into an escalation’ over Israel and Palestine

    06:47

  • Phil Rucker breaks down Washington Post report that Trump and Pence put 'pressure' on Ducey in 2020

    05:51

  • Laura Jarrett: Recent SCOTUS decisions show ‘a court that is deeply divided’

    02:23

  • Will Hurd: SCOTUS ruling on LGBTQ+ rights 'makes me uncomfortable,’ but was ‘the right call’

    04:02

  • Rep. Bob Good: ‘I’m glad’ SCOTUS rejected student loan plan, ‘it’s a student loan transfer scheme’

    04:49

  • Rep. Maxwell Frost: ‘Incumbent upon the administration to find other ways' to forgive student debt

    04:35

  • Supreme Court to hear case on right of accused domestic abusers to own guns

    01:27

  • Danielle Holley: Affirmative action decision is a ‘very disappointing day’ for higher education

    08:44

  • Lee Bollinger: Affirmative action decision is a ‘tragedy’ in the fight against racial discrimination

    07:19

  • Rep. Ro Khanna: SCOTUS ruling on affirmative action does ‘a terrible disservice to future leaders’

    03:50

  • Leon Panetta: ‘No question in my mind that Putin has been weakened’ by Prigozhin's aborted rebellion

    10:35

  • Harry Litman: Prosecutors need ‘fresh evidence’ to issue warrant for Trump’s New Jersey golf club

    08:05

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Lab test confirms white substance found at White House was cocaine

03:37

A formal lab test has confirmed that a white substance found in a common area at the White House was cocaine, matching initial test results. NBC News' Mike Memoli reports.July 5, 2023

  • Rep. Jim Clyburn: Biden to tout Infrastructure bill, broadband access during South Carolina visit

    07:17

  • Israeli Embassy spokesperson: Israel had to launch West Bank attack ‘to protect Israeli civilians’

    06:49

  • Prosecutors say Jan. 6 rioter arrested near Obama home is 'serious threat' to the public

    01:58
  • Now Playing

    Lab test confirms white substance found at White House was cocaine

    03:37
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Waldman: Major questions doctrine part of ‘long-term drive’ to ‘curb’ federal agency power

    06:41

  • Michael Mann: Intense wildfires a ‘direct manifestation of the human-caused warming of the planet’

    05:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All