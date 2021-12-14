KY Lt. Gov. Coleman: Donations are ‘helping us keep boots on the ground’

Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s visit to the state tomorrow as Kentuckians work to recover from catastrophic and unprecedented tornado damage. “The only thing that rivals the level of devastation that we're seeing in Western Kentucky following this tragedy is the level of community and neighbors helping neighbors throughout this state,” says Coleman. She encourages donations to teamkyfund.ky.gov which will be “put to the best use possible helping us to keep boots on the ground.”Dec. 14, 2021