Kristen Welker will take on Meet The Press Moderator role ‘with the utmost seriousness’

Three more Republicans will join the growing list of presidential hopefuls this week, all trying to separate themselves from the pack and going after frontrunner Donald Trump. NBC News Chief White House Correspondent, and incoming Moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press, Kristen Welker joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “The Republican candidates are really starting to sharpen their attacks,” says Welker. “Ron DeSantis is Mr. Trump’s closest rival, and he’s still trailing him by double digits. And so I think these other potential candidates see a possible opening.” Welker also comments on her new role, saying, “I am humbled. I'm honored. It is an incredible responsibility, and I am taking it on with the utmost seriousness at this really critical time.”June 5, 2023