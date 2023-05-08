Kris Brown: The ‘public health epidemic’ of gun violence must be ‘a top priority’ at the ballot box

Professor at the School of Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice at Metro State University James Densley and President of Brady, an organization focused around preventing gun violence, Kris Brown join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the mass shootings across America and what is causing them to be so frequent. “I don't want to be hopeless about this, but we really have to make the issue of gun violence a top priority issue at the ballot box and also recognize it's a public health epidemic,” says Brown. “We want votes on an assault weapons ban, on ensuring that we have reasonable community violence intervention programs, on expanding the Brady background check system, which has 94% approval rating. You can't find many things that Americans are more aligned on than that.”May 8, 2023