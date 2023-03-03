IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Kirby: ‘Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine’ even if Zelenskyy continues to refuse peace talks

06:33

German and French leaders have reportedly told President Zelenskyy that he needs to reconsider peace talks as the war in Ukraine enters its second year. White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby joins Peter Alexander to weigh in, saying “we'd like this war to end today.” He then adds that “it could if Mr. Putin would do the right thing and pull his troops out of Ukraine where they don't belong in the first place. But short of that, we want to make sure if there's a negotiated peace here that it's got to be done in full consultation and coordination with the Ukrainians, with President Zelenskyy. Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.”March 3, 2023

