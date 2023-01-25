IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Kirby: ‘It’s going to take many months’ before U.S. tanks are ‘ready to be transferred into Ukraine’

08:55

Following President Biden’s announcement that the U.S. is sending 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications within the National Security Council, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss next steps and what prompted this decision. “They're going to require some unique maintenance and operational requirements on the Ukrainians, which is why we want to make sure that we get them trained up. So that train is going to start very soon, and then the tanks will follow,” says Kirby. “But the idea is really to show we've got a long term commitment to the kinds of fighting that we think the Ukrainians are going to be doing.” Providing a timeline for their delivery, Kirby adds, “It's going to take many months before the tanks are actually ready to to be transferred into Ukraine, but we're going to take great advantage of that time by getting the training for the Ukrainians started very soon.”Jan. 25, 2023

