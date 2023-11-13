Kirby: IDF has ‘responsibility’ to eliminate Hamas, but must ‘be mindful’ of civilians, hospitals

As the Israeli Defense Forces close in on the center of Gaza City, some Biden administration officials and congressional lawmakers want evidence of Israel’s claim that Hamas’ operation center is under Al-Shifa Hospital. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “They have a legitimate right and a need -- in fact, a responsibility -- to go after the leadership of Hamas, but they also have to be mindful of civilian casualties, particularly when it comes to a hospital where you have patients who can't evacuate on their own,” Kirby says. “It's hard to look at those pictures, specifically of those little children, and hard to think about young pediatric cancer patients whose lives are literally in the balance hour by hour, not able to move themselves out of harm's way. And that's why we're going to continue to work with our Israeli counterparts to do everything we can to help make their movement safe and efficient and possible.”Nov. 13, 2023