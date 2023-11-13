IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ahead of Biden-Xi meeting, stakes are high: ‘China depends on us the way we depend on them’

    03:20

  • Fmr. Rep. Upton: ‘There’s a good likelihood’ House GOP funding plan will ‘get jammed by the Senate’

    05:03
  • Now Playing

    Kirby: IDF has ‘responsibility’ to eliminate Hamas, but must ‘be mindful’ of civilians, hospitals

    07:03
  • UP NEXT

    Secret Service agent for Biden’s granddaughter opens fire on suspected carjackers

    01:54

  • Israel should strive to ‘achieve mission success while lessening the humanitarian consequences’

    04:59

  • Fmr. Israeli Amb. Regev: Israel tries to be ‘surgical’ as Hamas commits ‘war crime’ underground

    08:25

  • Commander Zoe Dunning: Repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell was ‘unreal’ and ‘a big day for our country’

    04:18

  • Selection of new FBI headquarters site comes under scrutiny

    02:19

  • Sen. Merkley: ‘Glad for a pause,’ but ‘a much bigger infusion of humanitarian aid’ is needed in Gaza

    05:02

  • UK Amb.: ‘More talks’ ‘need to happen’ to free Hamas hostages, but Israel’s pauses are a ‘good sign’

    04:48

  • ICRC: ‘We wish that we could force our way’ in to free hostages, but ‘we need permission’ from Hamas

    06:20

  • Fmr. Israeli PM: Ceasefire is a ‘bad idea,’ each day of pausing is ‘another two weeks to the war’

    06:04

  • Sen. Murphy: ‘I do not support a ceasefire,’ but ‘size of civilian casualties have been too high’

    05:07

  • Chuck Todd: ‘Make him Grandpa Biden and embrace it’ rather than ‘treating him like a Faberge egg’

    08:31

  • Fmr. Obama Deputy Chief of Staff: ‘No panic’ among Dems over new polling, ‘we have a long ways to go’

    05:37

  • Fmr. British Amb: ‘Public opinion’ is becoming ‘less tolerant’ of Israel’s retaliation against Gaza

    03:49

  • Rep. Turner on FBI intel: ‘We concur’ domestic bad actors pose ‘greatest threat’ in ‘over a decade’

    06:36

  • Beschloss: ‘Will we have a rule of law if Donald Trump is elected? That question is very much open’

    08:43

  • Ben Rhodes: Israeli PM Netanyahu has long been ‘more than happy to ignore the advice’ of the U.S.

    03:23

  • Susanne Craig: Trump, his legal team were ‘speaking to a wider political audience’ in NY fraud case

    04:10

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Kirby: IDF has ‘responsibility’ to eliminate Hamas, but must ‘be mindful’ of civilians, hospitals

07:03

As the Israeli Defense Forces close in on the center of Gaza City, some Biden administration officials and congressional lawmakers want evidence of Israel’s claim that Hamas’ operation center is under Al-Shifa Hospital. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “They have a legitimate right and a need -- in fact, a responsibility -- to go after the leadership of Hamas, but they also have to be mindful of civilian casualties, particularly when it comes to a hospital where you have patients who can't evacuate on their own,” Kirby says. “It's hard to look at those pictures, specifically of those little children, and hard to think about young pediatric cancer patients whose lives are literally in the balance hour by hour, not able to move themselves out of harm's way. And that's why we're going to continue to work with our Israeli counterparts to do everything we can to help make their movement safe and efficient and possible.”Nov. 13, 2023

  • Ahead of Biden-Xi meeting, stakes are high: ‘China depends on us the way we depend on them’

    03:20

  • Fmr. Rep. Upton: ‘There’s a good likelihood’ House GOP funding plan will ‘get jammed by the Senate’

    05:03
  • Now Playing

    Kirby: IDF has ‘responsibility’ to eliminate Hamas, but must ‘be mindful’ of civilians, hospitals

    07:03
  • UP NEXT

    Secret Service agent for Biden’s granddaughter opens fire on suspected carjackers

    01:54

  • Israel should strive to ‘achieve mission success while lessening the humanitarian consequences’

    04:59

  • Fmr. Israeli Amb. Regev: Israel tries to be ‘surgical’ as Hamas commits ‘war crime’ underground

    08:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All