King's Fmr. Comms Secy.: ‘Recent issues’ between his sons have brought King Charles 'great pain’

Former Communications Secretary to King Charles III, his wife and two sons Paddy Harverson joins Andrea Mitchell to share his predictions for the king’s reign and his observations of the King’s relationship with his sons. He believes it’s “hugely important” to the King that Prince William and Prince Harry reconcile the recent bitterness between them. “I worked with the three of them for many years and saw their closeness and I know that the recent issues have been a source of great pain to him,” says Harverson. “The king will hope, and perhaps behind the scenes will endeavor to bring the two together in the spirit of reconciliation.” Sept. 16, 2022