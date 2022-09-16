IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    King's Fmr. Comms Secy.: 'Recent issues' between his sons have brought King Charles 'great pain'

    Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: Russia's 'actions related to American citizens are unacceptable'

  'She made you feel at home': Fmr. UK PM Gordon Brown remembers the Queen's 'generous' hospitality

  Jeh Johnson: Trump holding onto classified docs signals to allies that 'America cannot be trusted.'

  Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Trump 'is putting the security of the U.S. at risk and he must be stopped.'

  Joyce Vance: 'If Berman's tales are borne out, they are very serious.'

  Keir Simmons: 'Scotland was the country that' the Queen 'loved the most'

  Sir Peter Westmacott: King Charles III 'has had a very long apprenticeship'

  Ben Rhodes: Zelenskyy can use recent gains to justify continued or greater support from Europe, U.S.

  Prince William arrives at Balmoral as Queen Elizabeth remains under 'medical supervision'

  Biden has been briefed on Queen Elizabeth's health

  Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb: 'As Democrats, we can be pro police but also pro police accountability'

  Tom Bonier: 'Women are fired up' following overturning of Roe, but 'do they come out in November?'

  Secy. Cohen: Trump possessing docs 'pertaining to nuclear weapons' is 'stunning,' 'unprecedented'

  Dave Wasserman: 'The odds of a Democratic Senate are much higher than they were 3 months ago'

  Chuck Rosenberg: 'Major concern' with a special master 'is that we're just slowing down the process'

  Roland Gutierrez: Abbott needs to talk gun safety, instead of turning schools into 'mini prisons'

  Adm. James Stavridis: Potential nuclear disaster at Zaporozhzhia 'equally high' to Fukushima

  Biden hits the road to try to boost candidates in key states as midterms approach

  Situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant 'hanging by a thread' amid shelling

Andrea Mitchell Reports

King's Fmr. Comms Secy.: 'Recent issues' between his sons have brought King Charles 'great pain'

Former Communications Secretary to King Charles III, his wife and two sons Paddy Harverson joins Andrea Mitchell to share his predictions for the king’s reign and his observations of the King’s relationship with his sons. He believes it’s “hugely important” to the King that Prince William and Prince Harry reconcile the recent bitterness between them. “I worked with the three of them for many years and saw their closeness and I know that the recent issues have been a source of great pain to him,” says Harverson. “The king will hope, and perhaps behind the scenes will endeavor to bring the two together in the spirit of reconciliation.” Sept. 16, 2022

Play All