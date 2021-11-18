Kimberly Atkins Stohr: McMichael’s ‘brutal cross-examination’ undercuts justification for shooting Arbery

NBC News Correspondent Ron Allen, Kimberly Atkins Stohr, and Chuck Rosenburg join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the testimony of Travis McMichael, who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery, and the defense’s decision to put him on the witness stand. “It opened him up from the beginning to really brutal cross-examination. And I think that's what you saw today. He seemed to only be able to offer the justification that Ahmaud Arbery was quote ‘acting funny’ for justification of his continued pursuit of Arbery, even when he was running away, and ultimately shooting him,” says Stohr. Nov. 18, 2021