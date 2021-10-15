Kimberly Atkins Stohr: DOJ’s prosecution of Steve Bannon could create ‘a political martyr out of him’

Susan Page, Kimberly Atkins Stohr, and NBC’s Leigh Ann Caldwell join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the criminal charges against Steve Bannon for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the January 6th Select Committee regarding the investigation of the insurrection. “On the DOJ side, the question is whether there is some concern about the political blowback. If by prosecuting Steve Bannon that creates a political martyr out of him, that Trump supporters can use in a way that’s unhelpful,” says Atkins Stohr.Oct. 15, 2021