Kevin Baron: Re-taking Crimea would be a ‘full-scale Normandy-looking' push beyond Ukraine’s ability

Wall Street Journal White House reporter Sabrina Siddiqui and Defense One Executive Coordinator Kevin Baron join Andrea Mitchell to analyze how realistic it would be for Ukraine to accomplish their long-held goal of taking back Crimea. Baron explains that it would be a “full scale, some think, amphibious invasion with paratroopers flying in. It is a full-scale Normandy-looking invasion that the Ukrainians just don't have the forces, or the training, or the experience to do.” Feb. 28, 2023