Kerry Kennedy: Assassination of RFK ‘was a terrorist attack on our democracy’
Robert F. Kennedy’s daughter, Kerry Kennedy, joins Andrea Mitchell to share her reaction to California Governor Newsom’s decision to deny parole to Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted and sentenced to life for killing her father in 1968. “I was watching Bugs Bunny alone in this hotel with my feet crossed, and I'm watching the screen and that's how I learned that my father had been shot,” says Kennedy. “The difference between having Bobby Kennedy as president versus Richard Nixon as president, with his southern strategy of dividing Black against white in order to get more and more votes, is still with us today, and that's what led up to Donald Trump.”Jan. 14, 2022
Kerry Kennedy: Assassination of RFK ‘was a terrorist attack on our democracy’
