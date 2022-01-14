IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Kerry Kennedy: Assassination of RFK ‘was a terrorist attack on our democracy’

    06:04
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Neguse: ‘Still hopeful’ that Senate will find path forward on voting rights

    03:16

  • Jonathan Greenblatt: Oath Keepers ‘had been preparing for an insurrection or a civil war for years’

    09:00

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: Ted Cruz’s Nord Stream 2 bill ‘sanctions Germany, not Russia’

    06:04

  • January 6 Cmte. has not taken a McCarthy subpoena ‘off the table’

    02:10

  • Dr. Osterholm: ‘Viral blizzard’ will impact absentee rates ‘for the next 3 weeks or so’

    05:06

  • Sherrilyn Ifill: Biden’s speech ‘important’ as voting rights are ‘a democracy issue’

    06:25

  • Fmr. Amb. Bill Taylor: Putin ‘may not have the backing that he needs at home’ to invade Ukraine

    06:33

  • Wendy Sherman: ‘Quite possible’ that Putin will choose against diplomacy

    06:17

  • Fmr. Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick: Filibuster ‘is a fundamentally undemocratic device’

    03:28

  • Rep. Schiff: “It's important for the country that both parties be wedded to the truth”

    05:24

  • Panetta: North Korea developing capabilities that are "challenging" U.S. missile defenses

    08:08

  • Sen. Van Hollen: ‘De-escalation has to come first’ before U.S. & Russia can find common ground

    05:39

  • Derrick Johnson: ‘There’s no more important issue’ than voting rights

    04:38

  • Haass: Economic & military threats may be ‘enough to persuade Putin’ to de-escalate

    09:44

  • Michael Beschloss: ‘Our democracy is a flame that’s flickering, we have to protect it’

    08:17

  • Biden highlights ‘historically low’ unemployment rate in jobs report

    07:34

  • NATO Secy. Gen. Stoltenberg: ‘Positive sign that Russia is now willing to sit down and talk’

    05:40

  • McQuade to SCOTUS: 'Constitution is supposed to be a blueprint for governing, not a suicide pact'

    01:37

  • Rep. Kinzinger: ‘January six was a dry run for January of 2024’

    05:14

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Kerry Kennedy: Assassination of RFK ‘was a terrorist attack on our democracy’

06:04

Robert F. Kennedy’s daughter, Kerry Kennedy, joins Andrea Mitchell to share her reaction to California Governor Newsom’s decision to deny parole to Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted and sentenced to life for killing her father in 1968. “I was watching Bugs Bunny alone in this hotel with my feet crossed, and I'm watching the screen and that's how I learned that my father had been shot,” says Kennedy. “The difference between having Bobby Kennedy as president versus Richard Nixon as president, with his southern strategy of dividing Black against white in order to get more and more votes, is still with us today, and that's what led up to Donald Trump.”Jan. 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Kerry Kennedy: Assassination of RFK ‘was a terrorist attack on our democracy’

    06:04
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Neguse: ‘Still hopeful’ that Senate will find path forward on voting rights

    03:16

  • Jonathan Greenblatt: Oath Keepers ‘had been preparing for an insurrection or a civil war for years’

    09:00

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: Ted Cruz’s Nord Stream 2 bill ‘sanctions Germany, not Russia’

    06:04

  • January 6 Cmte. has not taken a McCarthy subpoena ‘off the table’

    02:10

  • Dr. Osterholm: ‘Viral blizzard’ will impact absentee rates ‘for the next 3 weeks or so’

    05:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All