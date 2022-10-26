IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Chuck Todd: Oz ‘actually underperformed for the opportunity that he had’ in the PA Senate debate

    05:49

  • Sen. Bob Casey: John Fetterman 'is prepared right now to be an effective senator.'

    07:20
  • Now Playing

    Kenyatta: Oz 'wants to put Mastriano in charge of deciding' whether PA women can have an abortion

    04:01
  • UP NEXT

    'Scary proposition for women': Rep. Doyle on Oz claiming abortion should involve 'local politicians'

    07:17

  • Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Georgia election probe

    02:10

  • Jim Messina: ‘Fetterman lost the battle last night, but may have won the war.’

    10:43

  • Rep. Conor Lamb: ‘Pennsylvania has a clearer history of ticket splitting than a lot of other states’

    05:56

  • Allegheny County Executive: Abortion will ‘motivate a lot of voters, particularly swing voters’

    04:12

  • Phoenix Mercury’s Brianna Turner: 'Very difficult to hear' Griner's nine-year sentence upheld

    07:09

  • Progressives withdraw letter urging Biden to pursue diplomacy with Russia on Ukraine

    02:36

  • Ash Carter, former defense secretary, dies at 68

    01:05

  • Greenblatt: Adidas showing they won't do 'business with bigots,' but should've dropped West 'sooner'

    04:28

  • Rep. Madeleine Dean: ‘If you want to know who's working to improve our economy, it's the Democrats’

    07:26

  •  ‘She is a political pawn’: Brittney Griner’s former Olympic coach reacts to the WNBA star’s appeal denial

    06:42

  • Mark Landler: Sunak will govern with a ‘technocratic, buttoned-down, low-key’ style of leadership

    06:51

  • Griner lawyer: WNBA star 'pessimistic' about appeal trial, but hoping for sentence reduction

    05:36

  • Justice Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia election interference probe

    01:43

  • Carol Lee: ’The Biden family fully supports his running in 2024'

    06:26

  • John Kirby: ‘Iran is right now on the ground, involved, engaged in the war in Ukraine’

    06:15

  • Yamiche Alcindor: Felons who are ‘legal to vote’ may be ‘intimidated’ by FL election police arrests

    07:19

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Kenyatta: Oz 'wants to put Mastriano in charge of deciding' whether PA women can have an abortion

04:01

Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta (D) and Editor-at-large at The Bulwark Charlie Sykes join Andrea Mitchell after the Pennsylvania Senate debate to discuss Democrats’ final push on economic messaging less than two weeks out from the U.S. 2022 midterm elections. “If I had a nickel for every time Dr. Oz said inflation, I'd have as much money as he has. But when asked on that, he had no response for what he would actually do to lower costs for people,” says Kenyatta. “We're passing legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act, and we're talking about ways that we can be creative. All those things, I think, lead to higher turnout in places like North Philadelphia.” Kenyatta also notes that Oz’s messaging on abortion at the debate wasn’t a “flub, I think it’s what he means. He wants to put Doug Mastriano in charge of deciding whether or not women can have an abortion in Pennsylvania.” Oct. 26, 2022

  • Chuck Todd: Oz ‘actually underperformed for the opportunity that he had’ in the PA Senate debate

    05:49

  • Sen. Bob Casey: John Fetterman 'is prepared right now to be an effective senator.'

    07:20
  • Now Playing

    Kenyatta: Oz 'wants to put Mastriano in charge of deciding' whether PA women can have an abortion

    04:01
  • UP NEXT

    'Scary proposition for women': Rep. Doyle on Oz claiming abortion should involve 'local politicians'

    07:17

  • Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Georgia election probe

    02:10

  • Jim Messina: ‘Fetterman lost the battle last night, but may have won the war.’

    10:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All