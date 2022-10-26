Kenyatta: Oz 'wants to put Mastriano in charge of deciding' whether PA women can have an abortion

Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta (D) and Editor-at-large at The Bulwark Charlie Sykes join Andrea Mitchell after the Pennsylvania Senate debate to discuss Democrats’ final push on economic messaging less than two weeks out from the U.S. 2022 midterm elections. “If I had a nickel for every time Dr. Oz said inflation, I'd have as much money as he has. But when asked on that, he had no response for what he would actually do to lower costs for people,” says Kenyatta. “We're passing legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act, and we're talking about ways that we can be creative. All those things, I think, lead to higher turnout in places like North Philadelphia.” Kenyatta also notes that Oz’s messaging on abortion at the debate wasn’t a “flub, I think it’s what he means. He wants to put Doug Mastriano in charge of deciding whether or not women can have an abortion in Pennsylvania.” Oct. 26, 2022