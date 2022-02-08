Kendall-Taylor: Invading Ukraine would be ‘riskiest’ Putin move ‘in his 22 years in power’
10:39
Kelly O’Donnell, Helene Cooper, Andrea Kendall-Taylor, and Ambassador Michael McFaul join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest diplomatic efforts to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine. “Putin is not thinking about elections” or “caring about sanctions,” says McFaul. “He’s thinking about his place in history a hundred years from now.”Feb. 8, 2022
