IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joyce Vance: ‘If Berman's tales are borne out, they are very serious.’

    04:50
  • Now Playing

    Keir Simmons: ‘Scotland was the country that’ the Queen ‘loved the most’

    12:00
  • UP NEXT

    Sir Peter Westmacott: King Charles III ‘has had a very long apprenticeship’

    07:01

  • Ben Rhodes: Zelenskyy can use recent gains to justify continued or greater support from Europe, U.S.

    07:07

  • Prince William arrives at Balmoral as Queen Elizabeth remains under ‘medical supervision’

    02:02

  • Biden has been briefed on Queen Elizabeth's health

    02:24

  • Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb: ‘As Democrats, we can be pro police but also pro police accountability’

    04:40

  • Tom Bonier: ‘Women are fired up’ following overturning of Roe, but ‘do they come out in November?’

    05:51

  • Secy. Cohen: Trump possessing docs ‘pertaining to nuclear weapons’ is ‘stunning,’ ‘unprecedented’

    05:38

  • Dave Wasserman: ‘The odds of a Democratic Senate are much higher than they were 3 months ago’

    04:09

  • Chuck Rosenberg: ‘Major concern’ with a special master ‘is that we're just slowing down the process’

    07:55

  • Roland Gutierrez: Abbott needs to talk gun safety, instead of turning schools into 'mini prisons'

    03:47

  • Adm. James Stavridis: Potential nuclear disaster at Zaporozhzhia 'equally high' to Fukushima

    05:44

  • Biden hits the road to try to boost candidates in key states as midterms approach

    10:00

  • Situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant 'hanging by a thread' amid shelling

    06:07

  • Conservatives choose Liz Truss as next PM as UK deals with cost of living crisis

    07:29

  • Judge grants Trump's request for special master to review seized Mar-a-Lago documents

    06:23

  • Fmr. astronaut Mike Massiminio: NASA is treating Artemis I ‘like it’s a crewed launch’

    04:30

  • Secy. Yellen: ‘Excellent’ August jobs report shows ‘strong job market’ and people returning to work

    10:37

  • Rep. Khanna: ‘We want Republicans to join us’ against those ‘inciting violence’

    03:56

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Keir Simmons: ‘Scotland was the country that’ the Queen ‘loved the most’

12:00

NBC’s Keir Simmons and Kelly Cobiella, British Historian Andrew Roberts, Financial Times Editorial Board Chair Gillian Tett, and NBC Royal Commentator Daisy McAndrews join Andrea Mitchell as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin makes its way from Edinburgh to London to break down the significance of this “final farewell” to both the Queen and the Scottish people. Simmons explains, “I suspect that for the Queen herself, this would be the most poignant goodbye, because Scotland was the country that she loved the most. Cobiella reports from Edinburgh, “We saw people crammed onto highway overpasses, every single overpass we went by. People who are waiting, waiting to see her waiting to pay their respects, even from afar.” Sept. 13, 2022

  • Joyce Vance: ‘If Berman's tales are borne out, they are very serious.’

    04:50
  • Now Playing

    Keir Simmons: ‘Scotland was the country that’ the Queen ‘loved the most’

    12:00
  • UP NEXT

    Sir Peter Westmacott: King Charles III ‘has had a very long apprenticeship’

    07:01

  • Ben Rhodes: Zelenskyy can use recent gains to justify continued or greater support from Europe, U.S.

    07:07

  • Prince William arrives at Balmoral as Queen Elizabeth remains under ‘medical supervision’

    02:02

  • Biden has been briefed on Queen Elizabeth's health

    02:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All