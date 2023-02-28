IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Keir Simmons: Putin may do ‘pretty much anything’ to keep Crimea

    06:19
  • UP NEXT

    Kevin Baron: Re-taking Crimea would be a ‘full-scale Normandy-looking' push beyond Ukraine’s ability

    05:42

  • Randi Weingarten: Student debt relief is ‘a moral issue’

    03:47

  • Fmr. Sen. Sam Nunn: Concerned over Putin nuclear rhetoric leading to ‘possible mistakes or blunders’

    05:38

  • Brennan: ‘China would become a co-belligerent in a war of aggression’ if they give Russia lethal aid

    04:56

  • Erin Brockovich: There's no 'overnight fix' for East Palestine

    04:37

  • Rep. Jim Himes: ‘A little less than meets the eye here’ with COVID-19 lab leak report

    04:22

  • U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: China providing weapons to Russia ‘would be a game changer’ in Ukraine

    07:14

  • U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: United States will give Ukraine aid ‘as long as Ukraine continues to fight’

    05:50

  • How Alex Murdaugh could appeal to the jury by testifying in his own defense

    03:35

  • Rep. Quigley: 'Tough balance' on whether to declassify intel on China potentially arming Russia

    04:54

  • Samantha Power: ‘How Democracy Can Win’ as war in Ukraine enters second year

    09:20

  • Deputy AG: Justice Dept. team working with Ukraine to collect and analyze evidence of war crimes

    07:25

  • Leon Panetta: Everything, including F-16s, ‘should be on the table’ for Ukraine

    08:05

  • Erin Brockovich: What East Palestine residents 'can't handle' is a lie

    10:17

  • Biden hails Ukraine military effort, condemns autocracies in Poland speech

    03:18

  • Adm. Stavridis: China sending lethal military aid to Russia could trigger more U.S. aid to Taiwan

    07:35

  • Carter biographer: President Carter decided ‘all of his remaining time’ would be spent with Rosalynn

    06:48

  • Rep. Crow: ‘Not even worth my brain space’ to respond to Republicans criticizing Biden Ukraine trip

    05:36

  • 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits devastated areas of Turkey and Syria

    00:41

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Keir Simmons: Putin may do ‘pretty much anything’ to keep Crimea

06:19

NBC News Senior International Correspondent Keir Simmons joins Andrea Mitchell to report from Crimea, an area vital to both Ukraine and Russia and one whose control is caught in the middle of both countries, after it was annexed by Moscow in 2014. “Vladimir Putin will be determined to defend that port, to not have it taken away from him. He may well do pretty much anything to try to achieve that, and the reason why is because it is so strategically important to Russia,” says Simmons about the Crimean city of Sevastopol. “But here's the irony: the fact that since he launched that invasion a year ago in Ukraine, Ukrainians now will be determined not to have the Black Sea Fleet there, potentially threatening their coast for years to come.”Feb. 28, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Keir Simmons: Putin may do ‘pretty much anything’ to keep Crimea

    06:19
  • UP NEXT

    Kevin Baron: Re-taking Crimea would be a ‘full-scale Normandy-looking' push beyond Ukraine’s ability

    05:42

  • Randi Weingarten: Student debt relief is ‘a moral issue’

    03:47

  • Fmr. Sen. Sam Nunn: Concerned over Putin nuclear rhetoric leading to ‘possible mistakes or blunders’

    05:38

  • Brennan: ‘China would become a co-belligerent in a war of aggression’ if they give Russia lethal aid

    04:56

  • Erin Brockovich: There's no 'overnight fix' for East Palestine

    04:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All