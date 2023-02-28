Keir Simmons: Putin may do ‘pretty much anything’ to keep Crimea

NBC News Senior International Correspondent Keir Simmons joins Andrea Mitchell to report from Crimea, an area vital to both Ukraine and Russia and one whose control is caught in the middle of both countries, after it was annexed by Moscow in 2014. “Vladimir Putin will be determined to defend that port, to not have it taken away from him. He may well do pretty much anything to try to achieve that, and the reason why is because it is so strategically important to Russia,” says Simmons about the Crimean city of Sevastopol. “But here's the irony: the fact that since he launched that invasion a year ago in Ukraine, Ukrainians now will be determined not to have the Black Sea Fleet there, potentially threatening their coast for years to come.”Feb. 28, 2023