IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Katie Hobbs: Debating Kari Lake 'doesn't do any service to the voters'

    03:32
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Menendez: Saudi Arabia cannot ‘fuel Putin’s war machine’ with ‘impunity’

    05:24

  • Fmr. DNC Chair Terry McAuliffe: Close races in NC, OH, WI should be ‘flooded' with party resources

    05:29

  • Michael Crowley: Saudia Arabia 'always' had 'a lot of leverage’ in its relationship with the U.S.

    04:39

  • Amb. McFaul: Strikes on Ukrainian cities ‘served no military objective.’ It was ‘personal’ to Putin.

    05:52

  • U.S. Amb. To NATO: ‘Focus right now is on air defense’ for Ukraine

    04:49

  • Mark Murray: Republicans overcoming ‘fundamental’ abortion issue to support Walker is 'jarring'

    05:12

  • Eugene Robinson: GOP silence on Tuberville’s ‘blatantly bullhorn racist comment’ is 'outrageous'

    06:56

  • Adm. Stavridis: ‘This is the moment’ to reconsider giving Ukrainians ‘tactical war-fighting jets’

    07:34

  • Deputy Treasury Secy. Adeyemo: President Biden 'is committed to bringing prices down.' 

    07:54

  • Obama Chief Speechwriter: 'The best moments' in Obama's speeches 'came from his moral imagination'  

    06:19

  • Ben Rhodes: OPEC's cut is a ‘giant glaring message’ that the Saudis ‘don’t share’ U.S. interests

    08:58

  • David Jolly: GOP using Herschel Walker as ‘a vessel with name recognition and fundraising prowess’

    11:39

  • Bill Karins: Climate change causing ‘more rapid intensification, stronger storms, wetter hurricanes’

    03:15

  • Jan. 6 committee announces next hearing will be on October 13

    00:23

  • Former Oath Keeper says group's leader may have contacted Secret Service at Jan. 6 trial

    02:22

  • Janet Napolitano: Leaders must ‘put politics aside' in the wake of Hurricane Ian

    04:07

  • 'Diminishing our credibility': Anita Hill reacts to GOP dismissal of Herschel Walker allegations

    10:14

  • SpaceX launches mission with American and Russian crew

    04:15

  • Janai Nelson: Alabama voting rights case ‘ought to be a slam dunk’

    06:55

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Katie Hobbs: Debating Kari Lake 'doesn't do any service to the voters'

03:32

Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s Democratic Secretary of State running for governor against Republican former Fox News anchorwoman Kari Lake, joins Andrea Mitchell to explain why she has declined to participate in a debate against her election-denying opponent. “How do you debate someone who refuses to accept the truth, who doesn’t live in facts?” says Hobbs. “It doesn't do any service to the voters in terms of deciding, looking at the contrast between us and how we're going to govern, if all she's going to do is shout over me, interrupt me, and spew lies.” Hobbs announces that PBS is also giving her a solo format like Lake: “She certainly will not go unanswered.”Oct. 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Katie Hobbs: Debating Kari Lake 'doesn't do any service to the voters'

    03:32
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Menendez: Saudi Arabia cannot ‘fuel Putin’s war machine’ with ‘impunity’

    05:24

  • Fmr. DNC Chair Terry McAuliffe: Close races in NC, OH, WI should be ‘flooded' with party resources

    05:29

  • Michael Crowley: Saudia Arabia 'always' had 'a lot of leverage’ in its relationship with the U.S.

    04:39

  • Amb. McFaul: Strikes on Ukrainian cities ‘served no military objective.’ It was ‘personal’ to Putin.

    05:52

  • U.S. Amb. To NATO: ‘Focus right now is on air defense’ for Ukraine

    04:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All