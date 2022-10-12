Katie Hobbs: Debating Kari Lake 'doesn't do any service to the voters'

Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s Democratic Secretary of State running for governor against Republican former Fox News anchorwoman Kari Lake, joins Andrea Mitchell to explain why she has declined to participate in a debate against her election-denying opponent. “How do you debate someone who refuses to accept the truth, who doesn’t live in facts?” says Hobbs. “It doesn't do any service to the voters in terms of deciding, looking at the contrast between us and how we're going to govern, if all she's going to do is shout over me, interrupt me, and spew lies.” Hobbs announces that PBS is also giving her a solo format like Lake: “She certainly will not go unanswered.”Oct. 12, 2022