Kathy Baughman McLeod: ‘We have to stop burning fossil fuels.' 'We’re just roasting ourselves.’

Kathy Baughman McLeod, Senior Vice President and Director of the Adrienne Arsht-Rock Resilience Center at the Atlantic Council, joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the climate-driven extreme heat blanketing the parts of the world in unprecedented temperatures. “We have to stop burning fossil fuels. There is a direct correlation between what we're burning and the temperatures we're facing. We're just roasting ourselves,” Baughman McLeod explains. When asked about the prospect of returning to nuclear energy, she says that “looking at any energy source that does not heat the planet that way just makes good sense,” and “it definitely should be on the table.” July 25, 2022