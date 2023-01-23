Katherine Schweit: 'We hardly ever have a shooter' in Monterey Park shooting suspect age range

Jim Cavanaugh, NBC News law enforcement analyst and retired ATF agent, and Katherine Schweit, former FBI special agent and former head of the FBI’s Active Shooter Program, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Monterey Park shooting, including the focus on finding a motive and how this shooting differs from others in America. “I don't think that we hardly ever have a shooter that is up in this age range,” says Schweit. “So that really, to me, kind of points towards personal a personal issue.”Jan. 23, 2023