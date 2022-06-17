Katharine Graham, ‘the very model of an enlightened publisher,’ honored with U.S. Forever Stamp

Ahead of the 50th Anniversary of Watergate, Andrea Mitchell pays tribute to Katharine Graham, the Washington Post publisher who printed Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein’s legendary reporting on the criminal conspiracy in the face of doubt and high-level threats. “She resisted, she backed her journalists. It was a gutsy decision, the very model of an enlightened publisher by a truly great lady,” says Mitchell. Graham was honored this week with a new Katharine Graham United States Forever Stamp, unveiled at the Library of Congress by her children.June 17, 2022