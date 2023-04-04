Kasich: Trump supporters’ exhaustion like 'water in a boat' may begin to ‘overflow’ and ‘sink him’

Former Governor John Kasich (R-OH) Governor John Kasich joins Chris Jansing, Andrea Mitchell, and Katy Tur to predict reactions of former President Donald Trump’s supporters once the charges in his hush money case are unsealed and what political implications that has. “I think there's a lot of exhaustion and even people who are supporting him at this moment, thinking that this is some political deal, they're exhausted. Now his core base, he can do just about anything and they hang with him, but I think there is a level of exhaustion,” says Kasich. “When you move down to Georgia, if something else happens there or the documents case happens, I think exhaustion is sort of like water in a boat, it begins to overflow the boat and begins to sink him.” April 4, 2023