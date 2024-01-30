Kasich: ‘There is reluctance’ from leaders to ‘admit’ they’ve made mistakes on the border

House Republicans are ready to shut down the Senate’s bipartisan border deal after Donald Trump threw his weight against it. Andrea Mitchell is joined by former Ohio Governor and former presidential candidate John Kasich to discuss how the border crisis impacts the 2024 presidential election. “I think there is a reluctance on the part of leaders to admit that sometimes they didn't get it right away. There's nothing wrong with saying I didn't always get it right,” Kasich says. “In terms of Joe Biden, if he’s smart, he’ll put the pressure on the Republicans in the House.”Jan. 30, 2024