IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • MI AG: Supreme Court’s goal ‘is ending all abortion rights as we know it,’ not ‘stopping there’

    04:50

  • Fmr. NSA to Bush: Biden admin ‘rightly does not want a war with Iran,’ but ‘Iranians are escalating’

    07:48
  • Now Playing

    Kasich: ‘There is reluctance’ from leaders to ‘admit’ they’ve made mistakes on the border

    04:49
  • UP NEXT

    Lt. Gen. Twitty: ‘We have to stop playing whack-a-mole’ with proxies, take on the ‘instigator’ Iran

    11:05

  • Qatari PM: ‘We are hoping’ for Hamas to ‘engage positively and constructively’ in hostage deal talks

    05:12

  • Biden meets with national security team over attack on U.S. soldiers in Jordan

    01:48

  • Buck: Biden is ‘probably toast’ if perception of economy doesn’t have ‘a dramatic turnaround’

    04:54

  • Rep. Spanberger: Johnson opposing border deal is ‘to support the former president,’ ‘shameful’

    05:32

  • ICJ orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza

    05:35

  • Clarke: Israel ‘close to the last best chance’ of freeing hostages, depends on ‘permanent ceasefire’

    04:40

  • Sen. Merkley: McConnell ‘attacked both from his Republican right and Republican left’ on border deal

    05:36

  • Inslee: Jan. 6 riot was ‘not a fever dream’ or ‘a hallucination,’ Trump ‘has said he will do it again’

    04:02

  • Trump adviser Peter Navarro sentenced to four months in prison

    01:19

  • Kristen Welker: Nikki Haley is facing an ‘uphill battle’ path to the White House

    05:02

  • Phil Rucker: Trump needs to sway Haley voters ‘if he’s going to reclaim the White House’

    06:24

  • Amb. Pinkas: The ICJ genocide case against Israel could ‘put the Biden administration in the bind’

    07:22

  • Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: Trump running on ‘a grievance battle,’ issues are ‘anathema’ to campaign

    06:46

  • NH Gov. Chris Sununu: ‘No one has ever said Nikki Haley has to win the New Hampshire ticket’

    06:49

  • Welker: Haley supporters ‘frustrated,’ ‘worry’ she ‘waited too late’ to kick into ‘high gear’ in NH

    04:44

  • Gibbs: ‘Second’ in New Hampshire ‘is last’ for Nikki Haley, ‘this is her best chance to win a race’

    07:02

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Kasich: ‘There is reluctance’ from leaders to ‘admit’ they’ve made mistakes on the border

04:49

House Republicans are ready to shut down the Senate’s bipartisan border deal after Donald Trump threw his weight against it. Andrea Mitchell is joined by former Ohio Governor and former presidential candidate John Kasich to discuss how the border crisis impacts the 2024 presidential election. “I think there is a reluctance on the part of leaders to admit that sometimes they didn't get it right away. There's nothing wrong with saying I didn't always get it right,” Kasich says. “In terms of Joe Biden, if he’s smart, he’ll put the pressure on the Republicans in the House.”Jan. 30, 2024

  • MI AG: Supreme Court’s goal ‘is ending all abortion rights as we know it,’ not ‘stopping there’

    04:50

  • Fmr. NSA to Bush: Biden admin ‘rightly does not want a war with Iran,’ but ‘Iranians are escalating’

    07:48
  • Now Playing

    Kasich: ‘There is reluctance’ from leaders to ‘admit’ they’ve made mistakes on the border

    04:49
  • UP NEXT

    Lt. Gen. Twitty: ‘We have to stop playing whack-a-mole’ with proxies, take on the ‘instigator’ Iran

    11:05

  • Qatari PM: ‘We are hoping’ for Hamas to ‘engage positively and constructively’ in hostage deal talks

    05:12

  • Biden meets with national security team over attack on U.S. soldiers in Jordan

    01:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All