Kasich: Iowa was ‘a tough night’ for Nikki Haley, her ‘momentum’ ‘out of Iowa has been dashed’

The New Hampshire Republican primary is around the corner and things are heating up between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley, who could do well with Independent voters. Andrea Mitchell is joined by former Republican Governor John Kasich to discuss campaign strategy in The Granite State. “This was a tough night for Nikki Haley. the momentum that she was hoping to get out of Iowa has been dashed,” Kasich says. As for Trump’s victory, Kasich adds, “Right now, when you see the overwhelming type of victory he had across all, I mean, particularly among non-college educated people, but really across the board in Iowa, it’s pretty shocking and stunning.”Jan. 16, 2024