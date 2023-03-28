IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Martin Fletcher: 'Complicated situation in Israel' is all about defending democracy, not religion

    06:44
  • Now Playing

    Kasich: If Americans don’t protest gun violence, politicians will continue to 'look the other way’

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    Nicole Hockley: ‘Cowards and profiteers’ are blocking gun reform, putting children’s lives at risk

    05:23

  • Stephen Hadley: Israel experiencing ‘biggest political crisis' we've seen in a 'long, long time'

    04:26

  • Mississippi meteorologist who prayed on air during tornado: ‘Sometimes you need a higher power'

    05:05

  • FBI Memphis field office investigating deadly school shooting in Nashville

    02:23

  • At least four dead, including gunman, after school shooting in Nashville

    00:31

  • John Kirby: Biden ‘acted swiftly’ to retaliate against 'Iranian one-way drone attack'

    05:22

  • Tom Costello: NATO suspicious Russia may be mapping Norway's oil, gas fields

    06:23

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: People’s data ‘becomes a weapon’ to personal and national security

    06:44

  • Andrea Mitchell honors Rich Greenberg, Robert Dembo, Geoff Tofield, and Mary Murray in retirement

    01:05

  • Rep. Bowman argues need for better oversight for all social media instead of ‘scapegoating TikTok’

    06:46

  • Rep. Quigley: TikTok’s popularity makes them a ‘Trojan horse that can have extraordinary influence’

    05:20

  • Punishments for former British PM Boris Johnson could include sanctions, suspension from Parliament

    02:36

  • Jason Furman: It’s not the Fed’s job ‘to rescue the financial system by cutting interest rates’

    04:14

  • Sen. Jeff Merkley: Putin-Xi meeting was a ‘bro-fest celebrating authoritarian power’

    05:40

  • U.S. rebukes Israel over plan to restart occupied West Bank settlements

    03:46

  • New York grand jury for Trump hush money probe will not meet Wednesday

    02:21

  • Michael Mann: Biden admin drilling project contradicts global need to avert dangerous warming limit

    04:07

  • “We all miss him terribly”: Andrea Mitchell remembers longtime NBC digital editor Vaughn Ververs

    00:59

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Kasich: If Americans don’t protest gun violence, politicians will continue to 'look the other way’

05:08

NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Allie Raffa NBC News law enforcement analyst and retired ATF agent Jim Cavanaugh, Professor at the School of Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice at Metro State University James Densley, and former Governor John Kasich (R-OH) join Andrea Mitchell to react to the shooting at a Nashville school where six people, three of them children, died. “If you don't have the people rising up, like what they did with civil rights, what they did to end the Vietnam War, if you don't have that, they're just going to keep passing the buck,” says Kasich. “We all have to mobilize. Without it, the politicians will look the other way and it's not going to happen in a week or two. It has to be ongoing in order to get this changed.”March 28, 2023

  • Martin Fletcher: 'Complicated situation in Israel' is all about defending democracy, not religion

    06:44
  • Now Playing

    Kasich: If Americans don’t protest gun violence, politicians will continue to 'look the other way’

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    Nicole Hockley: ‘Cowards and profiteers’ are blocking gun reform, putting children’s lives at risk

    05:23

  • Stephen Hadley: Israel experiencing ‘biggest political crisis' we've seen in a 'long, long time'

    04:26

  • Mississippi meteorologist who prayed on air during tornado: ‘Sometimes you need a higher power'

    05:05

  • FBI Memphis field office investigating deadly school shooting in Nashville

    02:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All