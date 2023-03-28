Kasich: If Americans don’t protest gun violence, politicians will continue to 'look the other way’

NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Allie Raffa NBC News law enforcement analyst and retired ATF agent Jim Cavanaugh, Professor at the School of Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice at Metro State University James Densley, and former Governor John Kasich (R-OH) join Andrea Mitchell to react to the shooting at a Nashville school where six people, three of them children, died. “If you don't have the people rising up, like what they did with civil rights, what they did to end the Vietnam War, if you don't have that, they're just going to keep passing the buck,” says Kasich. “We all have to mobilize. Without it, the politicians will look the other way and it's not going to happen in a week or two. It has to be ongoing in order to get this changed.”March 28, 2023