IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Bob Woodward on the one time Trump said ‘I don’t want to comment’ in 600-question interview

    05:03

  • Rep. Spanberger: McCarthy should push for ‘lowering of the tone and tenor of anger’ within GOP

    06:23
  • Now Playing

    Kash Patel granted immunity to testify in Mar-a-Lago documents case

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    U.N. Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield: North Korea is ‘breaking multiple Security Council resolutions’

    08:34

  • Justice Department rests case in Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial

    01:45

  • Half of Rep. Harder's district is diabetic or pre-diabetic. Insulin cap will be a 'game changer'

    04:15

  • Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘We will not stop until there is accountability’ for Russia’s inhumanity

    09:53

  • Steven Lee Myers: Social media platforms ‘can’t keep up’ with ‘swirl’ of election disinformation

    04:26

  • Donell Harvin: We’re seeing a growth of ‘individuals mobilizing from radicalization to violence’

    09:07

  • High Arab-Israeli voter turnout in Israel could ‘dilute’ Netanyahu’s power in Israel

    02:37

  • Tom Bonier: Democratic share of PA's early vote is a ‘good sign’ for Fetterman

    08:21

  • Couric: 45% of women 40+ have dense breasts, but insurance often won't cover ‘life-saving’ screening

    06:26

  • Yamiche Alcindor: Supreme Court ‘could end affirmative action as we know it’

    04:05

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on affirmative action in college admissions

    04:00

  • Cheri Beasley: Opponent Ted Budd is ‘an election denier’

    03:20

  • Jon Meacham: America facing ‘the gravest test of citizenship since the Civil War’

    08:48

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: Culture of ‘hatred’ and violence is ‘endangering our democracy’

    06:16

  • Jonathan Lemire: 'Extraordinary pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden if GOP wins House control

    06:23

  • Putin accuses West of playing ‘dangerous, bloody and dirty’ game in Ukraine

    03:29

  • Capitol rioter sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for assault on former D.C. police officer

    01:32

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Kash Patel granted immunity to testify in Mar-a-Lago documents case

01:06

The Department of Justice has granted immunity for Kash Patel, an adviser to former President Trump, in order to compel his grand jury testimony for the investigation into the handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. NBC's Ken Dilanian has details.Nov. 3, 2022

  • Bob Woodward on the one time Trump said ‘I don’t want to comment’ in 600-question interview

    05:03

  • Rep. Spanberger: McCarthy should push for ‘lowering of the tone and tenor of anger’ within GOP

    06:23
  • Now Playing

    Kash Patel granted immunity to testify in Mar-a-Lago documents case

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    U.N. Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield: North Korea is ‘breaking multiple Security Council resolutions’

    08:34

  • Justice Department rests case in Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial

    01:45

  • Half of Rep. Harder's district is diabetic or pre-diabetic. Insulin cap will be a 'game changer'

    04:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All