Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Aaron Rodgers ‘does not have the right to endanger people around him’

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the impact Aaron Rodgers is having on professional athletes and the league by claiming he was immunized despite being unvaccinated. “What Aaron has done really creates doubt in the minds of the public, and the people who hire athletes as spokespersons, all of the sudden now they have to worry about somebody that might be lying about something as crucial as vaccination, and it could destroy the market for athletes,” says Adbul-Jabbar. “He does not have the right to endanger people around him.”Nov. 9, 2021