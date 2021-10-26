Kara Swisher: ‘It’s up to Congress to act’ on social media regulations
NBC’s Sahil Kapur and Kara Swisher join Andrea Mitchell to discuss Congress’s inaction on regulating social media companies. “It's up to Congress to act. You know they’ve been doing nothing forever, from the beginning of time essentially of these things. And they've never done any laws or rules that protect children or protect privacy or protect data or deal with misinformation,” says Swisher. Oct. 26, 2021