Justice Dept. and drugmaker ask Supreme Court to block abortion pill ruling against FDA

The Justice Department and Danco Laboratories, which makes Mifeprex, have appealed to the Supreme Court to temporarily block and then overturn the Texas ruling that invalidated the FDA's approval of the abortion drug and severely restricted access to the pill. NBC News' Laura Jarrett has more details.April 14, 2023

