Justice Dept. and drugmaker ask Supreme Court to block abortion pill ruling against FDA

- Now Playing
Justice Dept. and drugmaker ask Supreme Court to block abortion pill ruling against FDA03:11
- UP NEXT
Lawrence: 'Clarence Thomas has absolutely violated federal law'11:29
‘Grift scandal’ rocks Clarence Thomas I Ari Melber Breakdown06:04
Thomas offers weak response to exposure of his flagrant ethical failures04:32
Justice Thomas says undisclosed trips were personal, not business02:07
ProPublica: Justice Thomas' decades long friendship with Republican donor05:28
Clarence Thomas has accepted unreported gifts from GOP billionaire for decades: report02:28
SCOTUS under new ethics rule thanks to Sen. Whitehouse04:40
Lawrence: Secret funds of Ginni Thomas group may be worst SCOTUS ethics crisis ever07:12
Supreme Court hears case on Navajo Nation water dispute02:04
How the abortion pill case landed in a 'tiny MAGA jurisdiction' in Texas08:21
Democratic activist delivers straight talk to his party on long term strategy07:31
Ketanji Brown Jackson honored with street naming00:45
Report shows role of 'Trump's judge whisperer' to be lucrative, sketchy08:13
Sen. Whitehouse: Conservative activist got rich helping billionaires 'capture' SCOTUS05:23
Student loan 'fairness' debate misses economic, class, racial contexts10:17
Rep. Pressley to Supreme Court: Uphold law authorizing Biden's student loan forgiveness program06:21
McCarthy defends release of Jan. 6 tapes03:15
Bernie: Americans shouldn't have to go deeply in debt to get an education04:56
String of scandals prompts push for Supreme Court code of conduct05:21
- Now Playing
Justice Dept. and drugmaker ask Supreme Court to block abortion pill ruling against FDA03:11
- UP NEXT
Lawrence: 'Clarence Thomas has absolutely violated federal law'11:29
‘Grift scandal’ rocks Clarence Thomas I Ari Melber Breakdown06:04
Thomas offers weak response to exposure of his flagrant ethical failures04:32
Justice Thomas says undisclosed trips were personal, not business02:07
ProPublica: Justice Thomas' decades long friendship with Republican donor05:28
Play All