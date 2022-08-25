IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Justice Department files proposed redactions to Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Charlie Crist: DeSantis supports ‘barbaric’ abortion policies and ‘attacks’ the LGBTQ community

    05:08

  • Fmr. Defense Secys. Leon Panetta, Chuck Hagel launch commission to study incarcerated vets

    10:38

  • Biden to announce student loan debt forgiveness of $10k for certain Americans

    03:31

  • Ali Vitali’s “Electable” challenges voters to reconsider who they ‘envision’ can be president

    04:57

  • Fmr. Rep. Joe Crowley: Nadler v. Maloney race is ‘a mess,’ NY will be ‘losing more influence’

    03:29

  • ‘Disagree with Trump’ and ‘there’s a target on your back,' says Sen. Leahy. ‘I fear for the country’

    11:18

  • ADL Head: Anti-Semitic group GDL ‘more than tripled’ propaganda dehumanizing Jews ‘this year alone’

    05:07

  • Gen. Petraeus: U.S. has ‘moral obligation’ to ‘well over 165,000’ Afghans ‘left behind’

    09:36

  • Rep. Abigail Spanberger: Election deniers and ‘extreme candidates’ are ‘threats to democracy’

    05:16

  • Adm. Stavridis: Russia wants U.S., Europe to feel like we’re ‘on the edge’ of a Chernobyl ‘crisis’

    07:28

  • Fmr. DOJ Counter Intel Chief: ‘Public interest’ in Mar-a-Lago affidavit ‘could not be higher’

    06:02

  • Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra defending Ukrainian culture, ‘proving’ Ukraine has ‘its own history’

    02:51

  • Judge sentences ISIS 'Beatle' to life in prison

    02:06

  • Former DNC, RNC Chairs react to Trump fundraising off of FBI search, Dems' midterms strategy

    05:58

  • Dr. Fauci: ‘If you want to put a dead stop to polio' in the U.S. 'just get everybody vaccinated’

    11:57

  • ‘Not really orthodox’ methods used to prevent Trump from pocketing intelligence briefing materials

    07:44

  • Brendan Buck: Cheney lost her primary ‘for a greater cause,’ merely the ‘cost of doing business’

    11:54

  • Head of the National Economic Council: IRA won’t raise taxes ‘on anybody making less than $400,000’

    07:30

  • Susan Del Percio: Cheney not ‘going third party,’ she’s a ‘conservative conservative’

    05:04

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Justice Department files proposed redactions to Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit

02:25

The Department of Justice has filed their proposed redactions to the affidavit used for the Mar-a-Lago search warrant. NBC's Ken Dilanian has details and what the next steps are for the affidavit to be released to the public.Aug. 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Justice Department files proposed redactions to Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Charlie Crist: DeSantis supports ‘barbaric’ abortion policies and ‘attacks’ the LGBTQ community

    05:08

  • Fmr. Defense Secys. Leon Panetta, Chuck Hagel launch commission to study incarcerated vets

    10:38

  • Biden to announce student loan debt forgiveness of $10k for certain Americans

    03:31

  • Ali Vitali’s “Electable” challenges voters to reconsider who they ‘envision’ can be president

    04:57

  • Fmr. Rep. Joe Crowley: Nadler v. Maloney race is ‘a mess,’ NY will be ‘losing more influence’

    03:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All