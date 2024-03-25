IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jury selection in Trump hush money trial to begin April 15
March 25, 2024

    Jury selection in Trump hush money trial to begin April 15

Jury selection in Trump hush money trial to begin April 15

Jury selection for the New York hush money trial against former President Trump is set to begin on April 15. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard reports on how this could potentially affect Trump's campaign ahead of the general election.March 25, 2024

    Jury selection in Trump hush money trial to begin April 15

