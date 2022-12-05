IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  DNI Avril Haines: Parents 'should be' concerned about kids' privacy and data on Tik-Tok

    Jury deliberations underway in Trump Organization tax fraud trial

    DNI Avril Haines: Russia can't replace on their own 'what they are expending' in ammo

  Amb. Locke: China easing Covid restrictions, 'afraid' protests could spiral into 'other grievances'

  Asa Hutchinson considering 2024 bid: We need 'multiple voices,' and 'my voice is a part of that'

  Paul Whelan 'healthy,' had been moved to a hospital 'for reasons he didn't know,' says brother

  Michael Crowley: 'In a way, Vladimir Putin kind of solved the problem' between the U.S. and France

  Sen. Angus King slams Republicans threatening to delay military bill over Covid vaccine mandate

  Secy. of State Blinken: China's 'massive repressive action' against protests is 'a sign of weakness'

  Secy. of State Blinken: No contact with Whelan since November 16. 'I can't speak to his condition.'

  Ben Rhodes: Iran spotlighting U.S. racial disparities won't 'distract' the world from Iran protests

  Adm. Stavridis: U.S. giving $53 million to help repair Ukraine's electricity grid is 'absolutely critical' 

  Fmr. NASA astronaut Cmdr. Scott Kelly raising funds to replace ambulances destroyed in Ukraine

  Victoria DeFrancesco Soto: Trump dinner with Holocaust denier a 'bit of a media desperation ploy'

  Amna Nawaz: Protesters in China calling for 'free speech' and, in many cases, for Xi's removal

  Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty: 'Sub-zero temperatures' won't 'favor the Ukrainians nor the Russians'

  Rick Stengel: 'Russia has already used up more than half of their missiles'

  Dr. Torres shares warning signs for RSV, flu, Covid-19 amid a 'tripledemic' going into the holidays

  Phil Rucker: Supreme Court's decision on Trump's tax returns was 'an assessment of the law'

  U.S. has seen 'over 600' mass shootings this year. Brady President Kris Brown calls it 'appalling'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Jury deliberations underway in Trump Organization tax fraud trial

Jury deliberations are underway in the Trump Organization tax fraud trial. NBC's Tom Winter reports on closing arguments made and the judge's instructions to the jury.Dec. 5, 2022

