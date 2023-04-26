IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rucker: Disney alleging loss of special status is ‘part of a concerted political push by DeSantis’

    02:51

  • Victor Cha: Sending nuclear subs to South Korea was ‘important for the Biden administration to do’

    11:26
  • Now Playing

    Jury deliberating in Proud Boys Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial

    02:52
  • UP NEXT

    E. Jean Carroll testifies about alleged rape in civil case against Trump

    02:52

  • Remembering Harry Belafonte: Belafonte commemorates 1963 March 50th anniversary with Andrea Mitchell

    00:32

  • Amb. Jeffrey Feltman: 46 million in Sudan ‘taken hostage’ in two generals’ ‘lust for power’

    04:37

  • Sen. Coons: Biden will negotiate on debt ceiling ‘but not at the point of a gun’

    08:19

  • Claire McCaskill: ‘We have a Republican Party that is worshiping at the altar of extremism’

    06:18

  • TN Rep. Jones: 'Passing common sense gun laws' in Tennessee 'will set a model for the nation'

    06:10

  • Sen. Warner: Access of over 4 million Americans to classified docs 'has been a problem' for some time

    07:22

  • Shackelford: Russia’s influence through Wagner group in Sudan is ‘bad news’ for ceasefire possibility

    02:30

  • Tucker Carlson out at Fox News

    01:49

  • John Kerry: Meeting climate goals 'will require capturing emissions' by oil and gas industry

    08:48

  • John Kerry: 'We can't' reach global climate goals without U.S.-China cooperation, 'it's that simple'

    06:15

  • Rosenberg ‘wouldn’t make too much of' IRS agent seeking whistleblower protections 'at this point'

    02:53

  • Rep. Gottheimer: Suspending debt limit gives 'long runway' for a fiscal commission to make proposals

    04:45

  • Doug Heye: ‘There’s a lot we still don’t know’ about Supreme Court ethics issues

    06:21

  • Andriy Kostin: ‘History will help us’ to hold Putin accountable for 80,000 war crimes committed

    06:34

  • Mifepristone could ‘be out of reach to millions of people’ if Supreme Court lifts stay

    05:20

  • Rep. Spanberger: 'There has to be an assessment’ of counterintelligence efforts after DOD leaks

    06:44

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Jury deliberating in Proud Boys Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial

02:52

A federal grand jury has begun deliberations in the seditious conspiracy trial for members of the Proud Boys for their actions surrounding the January 6 Capitol riot. NBC's Ryan Reilly reports.April 26, 2023

  • Rucker: Disney alleging loss of special status is ‘part of a concerted political push by DeSantis’

    02:51

  • Victor Cha: Sending nuclear subs to South Korea was ‘important for the Biden administration to do’

    11:26
  • Now Playing

    Jury deliberating in Proud Boys Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial

    02:52
  • UP NEXT

    E. Jean Carroll testifies about alleged rape in civil case against Trump

    02:52

  • Remembering Harry Belafonte: Belafonte commemorates 1963 March 50th anniversary with Andrea Mitchell

    00:32

  • Amb. Jeffrey Feltman: 46 million in Sudan ‘taken hostage’ in two generals’ ‘lust for power’

    04:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All