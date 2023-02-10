IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Julio Vaqueiro: ‘Telling’ that Biden went to ‘swing state’ Florida right after State of the Union

02:52

Telemundo Anchor Julio Vaqueiro joins Ryan Nobles to share highlights from his conversation with President Biden in Florida. “I think it's telling that the President decided to come to Florida right after his State of the Union address. This is a swing state, an important swing state, and also the home of the two of his biggest probable contenders to the White House,” says Vaqueiro.Feb. 10, 2023

