Judge sets March 4, 2024 trial date for Trump federal election interference trial

04:04

Judge Tanya Chutkan has set the trial date for former President Trump’s election interference case in D.C. for March 4, 2024, one day before Super Tuesday. Glenn Kirschner, and Ken Dilanian join Andrea Mitchell to break down Judge Chutkan’s reasoning and look at how Trump’s legal team will attempt to delay the trial and combat the prosecution’s case.Aug. 28, 2023

