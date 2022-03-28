Judge finds Trump ‘more likely than not’ tried to disrupt electoral vote count
A judge has ordered John Eastman, ally to former President Trump, to release emails he had with the former president and others in his administration to the January 6 select committee for their investigation into the Capitol riot. NBC's Pete Williams has details.March 28, 2022
