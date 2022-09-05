IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Judge grants Trump's request for special master to review seized Mar-a-lago documents

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Judge grants Trump's request for special master to review seized Mar-a-lago documents

06:23

A federal judge in Florida has granted former President Donald Trump's request to appoint a special master to review classified documents retrieved by the FBI at his Mar-a-Lago residence. NBC News' Ryan Reilly and Kelly O'Donnell report the details of the order and how this affects the Department of Justice's investigation.Sept. 5, 2022

