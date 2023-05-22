IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Judge enters not guilty plea for Idaho murder suspect

02:21

An Idaho judge entered a not guilty plea in the arraignment of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin reports on Kohberger’s decision to stand silent when asked to plea and how long the prosecution has to decide if they will pursue the death penalty.May 22, 2023

