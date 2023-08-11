IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Judge Chutkan ‘clear’ Trump and his team will be ‘accountable’ if they violate new protective order

08:01

Garrett Haake, Tom Winter, and Joyce Vance join Andrea Mitchell to discuss Judge Tanya Chutkan’s decision that the protective order in former President Donald Trump’s trial on charges in relation to the 2020 election will only apply to “sensitive materials,” not all materials shared in discovery with the defense. “Judge Chutkan is very clear about this, you know, if there is something arguably wrong that happens that could for instance, prejudice the future jury or could impact the safety of witnesses, she said in no certain terms today, that she will hold the Trump team accountable, even if something ambiguous takes place,” says Vance.Aug. 11, 2023

