IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Judge allows Chesebro and Powell to sever from Trump in Georgia case

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Isaacson: Musk thinks a ‘regulatory agency’ of ‘experts’ is necessary to ‘regulate AI in the future’

    05:41

  • Biden’s age and low poll numbers puts ‘the basic goal’ of ‘stopping Donald Trump’ ‘at risk’ in 2024

    05:35

  • Jack Johnson using music to fundraise is ‘the best way’ he and his ‘friends know how to support’

    05:42

  • ‘The money is monitored,’ but unfrozen oil funds frees Iranian money ‘for other purposes’

    07:37

  • John Kirby: it’s ‘not true’ that Iran can use of unfrozen oil revenue however it wants

    06:13

  • Rep. Ken Buck: ‘I still want to look at the evidence’ warranting Biden’s impeachment

    06:06

  • With Meadows case dismissed, ‘fake electors don't have much of an argument’ to move to federal court

    05:41

  • Trump’s presidential records, ‘dropped’ by DOJ, ‘matter a lot in the long run’

    06:05

  • 9/11 ‘is a day where we should put aside’ religion, politics and ‘be human beings’ to each other

    08:08

  • After Maui devastation, firefighters ‘need the federal government’ so they are better ‘equipped’

    03:50

  • The GOP’s ‘pro-life’ branding is no longer working, and ‘tweaking the name’ isn’t the answer

    04:12

  • Sen. Murphy: ‘Hardest work’ at G20 summit is uniting ‘democracies’ to curb China’s economic power

    06:23

  • Pelosi announces she will run for re-election in 2024

    02:20

  • Ukrainian war strategy is ‘about depleting Russian forces’ and ‘Ukrainians continue to gain ground’

    07:19

  • Sen. Tuberville ‘has brought the entire Department of Defense to its knees’ by holding up promotions

    05:30

  • U.N. Amb Greenfield: Saw ‘what we do actually saves lives’ in visit to Sudanese refugee camp

    05:53

  • McConnell’s health causes concern about budget negotiations, long-term Senate leadership prospects

    05:40

  • ‘A jury of peers in a very swing state’ could sway voters against Trump, if convicted

    04:35

  • GA fake electors are ‘ripe for the picking’ in Fulton Co. DA case to flip against Trump

    09:43

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Judge allows Chesebro and Powell to sever from Trump in Georgia case

01:44

A Georgia judge has granted motions from Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell to separate their cases from former President Trump and other co-defendants in Fulton County. NBC News' Ken Dilanian reports on the decision and other motions brought up in the case.Sept. 14, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Judge allows Chesebro and Powell to sever from Trump in Georgia case

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Isaacson: Musk thinks a ‘regulatory agency’ of ‘experts’ is necessary to ‘regulate AI in the future’

    05:41

  • Biden’s age and low poll numbers puts ‘the basic goal’ of ‘stopping Donald Trump’ ‘at risk’ in 2024

    05:35

  • Jack Johnson using music to fundraise is ‘the best way’ he and his ‘friends know how to support’

    05:42

  • ‘The money is monitored,’ but unfrozen oil funds frees Iranian money ‘for other purposes’

    07:37

  • John Kirby: it’s ‘not true’ that Iran can use of unfrozen oil revenue however it wants

    06:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All