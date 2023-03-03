Joyce Vance: Trump inciting Jan 6 riots would be beyond what he could ‘reasonably’ do in office

NBC News Homeland Security Correspondent Julia Ainsley, Reuters White House Correspondent Jeff Mason, and former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance join Peter Alexander to discuss the Justice Department saying former President Trump can be sued over the January 6th attacks. “I think the right way to look at what DOJ is doing here is they're saying Presidents have a very broad expanse of conduct that they can engage in that should be considered part of their official conduct. But this, what Julia is correctly characterizing as an incitement to private violence, that's beyond the scope of anything a President can reasonably do while he's in office,” says Vance. March 3, 2023