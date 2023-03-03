IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Joyce Vance: Trump inciting Jan 6 riots would be beyond what he could 'reasonably' do in office

    Rep. D'Esposito proposes blocking Santos from profiting off 'duping the American public'

  Kirby: 'Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine' even if Zelenskyy continues to refuse peace talks

  Havana Syndrome saga leaves scars on U.S.-Cuba relations

  Amb. Markarova: Russian war crimes are 'a genocide against Ukrainian culture and Ukrainian people'

  Michael Crowley: Sanctioning China 'is risky' but Ukraine is 'highest priority' for Biden administration

  Murdaugh defense completes closing arguments in double murder trial

  Donell Harvin: Concerned Tucker Carlson intends to use Jan. 6 tapes to 'radicalize more people'

  Keir Simmons: Putin may do 'pretty much anything' to keep Crimea

  Kevin Baron: Re-taking Crimea would be a 'full-scale Normandy-looking' push beyond Ukraine's ability

  Randi Weingarten: Student debt relief is 'a moral issue'

  Fmr. Sen. Sam Nunn: Concerned over Putin nuclear rhetoric leading to 'possible mistakes or blunders'

  Brennan: 'China would become a co-belligerent in a war of aggression' if they give Russia lethal aid

  Erin Brockovich: There's no 'overnight fix' for East Palestine

  Rep. Jim Himes: 'A little less than meets the eye here' with COVID-19 lab leak report

  U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: China providing weapons to Russia 'would be a game changer' in Ukraine

  U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: United States will give Ukraine aid 'as long as Ukraine continues to fight'

  How Alex Murdaugh could appeal to the jury by testifying in his own defense

  Rep. Quigley: 'Tough balance' on whether to declassify intel on China potentially arming Russia

  Samantha Power: 'How Democracy Can Win' as war in Ukraine enters second year

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Joyce Vance: Trump inciting Jan 6 riots would be beyond what he could ‘reasonably’ do in office

NBC News Homeland Security Correspondent Julia Ainsley, Reuters White House Correspondent Jeff Mason, and former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance join Peter Alexander to discuss the Justice Department saying former President Trump can be sued over the January 6th attacks. “I think the right way to look at what DOJ is doing here is they're saying Presidents have a very broad expanse of conduct that they can engage in that should be considered part of their official conduct. But this, what Julia is correctly characterizing as an incitement to private violence, that's beyond the scope of anything a President can reasonably do while he's in office,” says Vance. March 3, 2023

    Joyce Vance: Trump inciting Jan 6 riots would be beyond what he could 'reasonably' do in office

    Rep. D'Esposito proposes blocking Santos from profiting off 'duping the American public'

  Kirby: 'Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine' even if Zelenskyy continues to refuse peace talks

  Havana Syndrome saga leaves scars on U.S.-Cuba relations

  Amb. Markarova: Russian war crimes are 'a genocide against Ukrainian culture and Ukrainian people'

  Michael Crowley: Sanctioning China 'is risky' but Ukraine is 'highest priority' for Biden administration

